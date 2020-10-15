Let’s Be Real: The Media Only Likes Women When They're Liberal

All of us as women have been subject to gender discrimination, sexual harassment in some form, disrepect from male colleagues, and on and on. All of us. Not just some of us.

Sophia A. Nelson

I made the mistake on Tuesday of tweeting that “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is very likable. She just is.” Boy, did all hell break loose on my Twitter feed.

I didn’t say that I supported her nomination for the Supreme Court, or that I agreed with her judicial philosophy. I just said I found her to be a likable human being, which as we all know makes a huge difference for ambitious, professional women like Barrett, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and so many others.

People unfollowed me. They yelled at me. They told me I had sold out to this “Handmaid's Tale.” That’s where we are in our discourse. You can’t simply say someone is “likable.”