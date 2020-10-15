Let’s Be Real: The Media Only Likes Women When They're Liberal

I made the mistake on Tuesday of tweeting that “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is very likable. She just is.” Boy, did all hell break loose on my Twitter feed.

I didn’t say that I supported her nomination for the Supreme Court, or that I agreed with her judicial philosophy. I just said I found her to be a likable human being, which as we all know makes a huge difference for ambitious, professional women like Barrett, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and so many others.

People unfollowed me. They yelled at me. They told me I had sold out to this “Handmaid's Tale.” That’s where we are in our discourse. You can’t simply say someone is “likable.”