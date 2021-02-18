Let’s Have a Cancel Culture for Unrepentant Trumpists

Nearly every enabler and co-conspirator of Trump, like the man himself, will fail up, on their feet, well paid and insulated from accountability. The incestuous tribe protects its own. It always has, and it always will.

Nearly every enabler—journalists, academics, editors, cable news hosts, and politicians—of the disastrous Bush administration and his ongoing, bloody War on Terror has failed up in life. Very few have ever publicly acknowledged their role in the disaster, shown remorse, or asked for forgiveness. Bush himself is now largely seen as a harmless, eccentric painter who gives candy to Michelle Obama.

What makes you think anything different will happen to Donald Trump and his mob of insurrectionists, including the majority of elected Republicans and conservative pundits?