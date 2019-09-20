The Levi’s Friends & Family Sale is here and that means 30% off sitewide (and free shipping). It also means a lot of options to choose from. Use code SCORE at checkout to score the discount. With more than 800 options in both men’s and women’s products, we took a look and brought back some highlights.

Build your very own pair of 721 High Rise Jeans, with a custom pattern, level of lived-in look, tint color, and back patch. Then get that pair for $103 (down from $148). Or grab a pair of Skinny Overalls that are sleek and figure-hugging yet stretchy and sustainably-made. They’re down to $42 from $70. Guys, grab a pair of 501s for $35 (down from $60) in a dozen different colors and fits. Or prepare for colder moments with the best way to stay cool while warming yourself up: a Sherpa Trucker Jacket, down to $56 from $98 right now. There are hundreds of other options to shape your perfect fall wardrobe, Levi’s-style. Get to the site to see your options before the sale ends. | Shop at Levi’s >

