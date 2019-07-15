Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Dickies and More Denim Brands Are on Sale for Prime Day

Levi’s is a classic denim brand that gets better with age. Give your denim wardrobe an iconic upgrade with up to 30% off select Levi’s (plus a few other great denim brands). Any style you could want, from skinny to bootcut and beyond, is on sale for both men and women. When it comes to getting yourself new jeans, this is the ticket. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.