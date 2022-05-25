Move Over, Dyson—LG’s Air Purifying Fan Is Powerful & Gorgeous

Now that allergy season is officially upon us, having a solid air purifier is a must. Of course, with eleven pets, I rely on my air purifiers to work their air-cleansing magical powers year-round, but most of the effective air purifiers I’ve found are kind of an eyesore. Dyson is known for their aesthetically-pleasing air purifiers and fans, but there’s a new hybrid model on in the game that not only isn’t downright ugly, but it looks like a piece of art (yes, really.) LG’s PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan with True HEPA and UVnano is my dream purifier-fan hybrid for a number of reasons—not just its good looks.

Engineered with LG's exclusive UVnano™ LED technology and an advanced True HEPA filter, the AeroTower is not only able to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria on fan blades, but it also eliminates 99.97 percent of fine dust and allergens too. When I tell you that this thing has saved me during this extra evil allergy season, I’m not even exaggerating in the slightest. In fact, when I visited my sister last week, my allergies went haywire thanks to the absence of my beloved AeroTower.

LG AeroTower™ Air Purifying Fan with True HEPA & UVnano™ LED Buy at LG $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The ultra-quiet component fan is equipped with ten different settings (including oscillation settings) to keep you cool and comfortable and three customizable airflow settings: diffused, direct, and wide. Perhaps most importantly, the AeroTower is able to purify the air in rooms of almost any size up to 818 sq. ft.

The intuitive controls are simple and easy to use and the remote control allows you to change up your settings without even having to get up. I also love how the smart indicators consistently monitor and display the air quality in your home in real-time to help you adjust the settings accordingly. Honestly, the fact that the LG AeroTower looks like a bona fide sculpture was the biggest selling point for me, but its performance and ease of use are equally as impressive. If you’re looking for a multi-functional fan and air purifier that won’t mar your home decor set-up, forget Dyson’s lineup and check out LG’s AeroTower instead.

