LG’s Cordzero Mop-Vacuum Is Your Best Line of Defense This Allergy Season

The LG Cordzero A9 Kompressor Vacuum and Mop has been a game changer for my family and me—especially now that allergy season is officially on the horizon. The advanced vacuum cleaner is engineered with a next-level motor that allows for powerful suction on carpet, tile, and hardwood floors. One of my favorite features is that the Cordzero vacuum also doubles as a mop and lets you clean and charge at the same thanks to two quick-release batteries.

The upgraded lithium-ion batteries are designed to take repeated charges and come back for more. When you press the Kompressor lever on the vacuum, it can compress collected dirt, dust, and pet hair in the bin, which creates way more bin capacity than your average vacuum.

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum With Power Mop Down from $799 Buy At LG $ 549 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I am super sensitive (and allergic) to dust, and this cordless vacuum cleaner effectively lifts dust, dirt, pet dander, pollen, and hair from carpets and hard floors thanks to the direct drive motor inside the nozzle cleaning head.

If you detach the hand vacuum, you can utilize the spot-cleaning functionality that allows you to easily switch between floors and furniture with the versatility of the detachable handheld vacuum. The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum is certified asthma and allergy friendly because it is scientifically proven to not only remove allergens from your home but also to keep the allergens that are removed from your carpet within the vacuum cleaner—without redistributing them back into your home’s air. If you suffer from allergies or just need a high-functioning vacuum-mop hybrid, look no further.

