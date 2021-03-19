LGBTQ Catholics Feel Conflicted and Abandoned After Vatican Condemns Gay Marriage

The statement of disapproval came straight from the Vatican. Earlier this week, we learned the Catholic Church would not bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

The formal response, issued on Monday by the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, made the official statement after being posed a question of whether or not Catholic clergy can bless gay unions.

The Vatican’s “negative” answer explained that the church will continue to welcome and bless gay Catholics, but could not do the same for same-sex unions because they don’t believe they are a part of “God’s plan.” The response was approved by Pope Francis, a surprise to many within the Catholic church who had found him to be more progressive on the issue in previous instances.