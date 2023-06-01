LGBTQ+-Owned Brands to Shop and Support During June and Beyond

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s officially June, a.k.a. Pride Month, which means it’s a great time to harness your spending power by supporting people and brands making a difference for and within the LGBTQ+ community.

In honor of this special month, we’ve compiled a list of LGBTQ+-owned brands that you should absolutely check out and support not only this month, but every month. Many of the brands are also donating funds to LGBTQ+ charities and organizations, making it an extra sweet way to show your support. From moisturizing and acne solution skincare brands, to toys for your pets, and so much more, these LGBTQ+-owned brands are not to be missed.

Beekman 1802 As an upstate New York native, I know all about Beekman 1802–and rightfully so. This brand is the largest goat milk-based skincare company with a boatload of products geared towards naturally remedying dry and sensitive skin. In addition to being a GOAT in the skincare industry (according to rave reviews), the brand also promotes the golden rule of kindness (check out their merchandise here!). Beekman's mission to spread kindness is especially fitting during Pride Month–a month celebrating those who identify as LGBT and their love–and deserves to fit effortlessly year-round. 100 percent of profits from Beekman's “Bloom with Pride” Special Edition Skincare Set will be donated to the Ali Forney Center to support and protect homeless LGBTQ+ Youth. Also, shop Beekman’s best sellers, including its Allure award-winning “Milk Shake” hyaluronic acid and squalane facial toner mist, now. Buy At Beekman 1802 $

MALIN+GOETZ What started in a small NYC apartment as an effort to uncomplicate skincare has vastly evolved into a mass love for this community-driven and environmentally-conscious brand. Since 2004, Malin+Goetz has been designing formulas and products that deliver benefits for all skin types within fewer steps. Check out the brand’s cult favorite vegan and cruelty-free Mojito Lip Balm and its hand and body wash available in various sophisticated scents, including rum, cannabis, eucalyptus, and bergamot. You should also try out its natural Eucalyptus Deodorant–the best best-seller for over ten years–if you’ve wanted to eliminate aluminum and parabens from your deodorant. If you can’t decide, the brand’s Best-Sellers Travel Kit is a great place to start. Buy At MALIN+GOETZ $

Babeland Getting attuned and in touch with your sexuality is only normal, and Babeland knows this. This LGBT-owned business first touched base in Seattle in 1993 in response to the lack of women-friendly sex shops in the area; since then, the brand’s rise in popularity has led to three more stores in New York, in addition to its online store and educational site. From beginner vibrators to lingerie, Babeland is a land of its own. The brand is also raising awareness to the intense increase in anti-transgender agendas and bills by standing for trans rights and encouraging users of its site to donate to support trans rights as well. Use the code PRIDEBABE for 15% off your order (that comes with free discreet shipping for orders $69+). Buy At Babeland $

ArtByVeya's “PriDEMONth” Meme Shirt Down from $24 Talk about an attempt to dismantle Pride Month gone so, so wrong in the name of homophobia, and so, so right for the creator of this “PriDEMONth” meme, queer and trans artist ArtByVeya, who goes by the pronouns fae/faer. What originated as a hateful meme against the LGBTQ+ community—that recently went viral again—has rapidly become a reclamation for the LGBTQ+ community. I will absolutely be checking out the bisexual flag version of this tee for myself, and I am betting that many people will be repping faer design at pride parades this month. We’re here, we’re queer, and if you want to call us demons, “we will embrace that,” as ArtByVeya writes on faer artist profile. Happy Pride! Buy At Redbubble $ 19

Boy Smells If I could sniff anything forever, it would be Boy Smells. And no–I don’t mean 5-in-1 shampoo and lingering scents of suspicion and betrayal, but the iconic candle brand Boy Smells that everyone should know about and love, in my opinion. In late 2015, Boy Smells began as an in-home experiment in L.A. that has since blossomed into a delicious array of spicy, woody, and botanical-scented products. From the brand’s very beloved and well-known candles to its GENDERFUL™ fine fragrances—which celebrate and mix traditionally masculine and feminine scents together—you can’t go wrong with whichever avenue(s) you let your greatest scent desires wander down. Buy At Boy Smells $

Peace Out Skincare What’s more stubborn than cystic acne? Honestly, not much. Thankfully, however, Peace Out Skincare knows this and specializes in treatment to send stubborn acne packing—hence the name “Peace Out”—and out the door. Chances are you’ve seen the brand’s best-selling Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots on some IG or TikTok feed before—and for a good reason. The product helps clear those irritating breakout spots that randomly pop up overnight and may make you feel insecure in the morning, so that you can instead focus on being a breakout star–or the main character–of your day. Also, in honor of Pride, the brand will donate $5 from its limited-edition Pride Acne Dots box to The Trevor Project. Buy At Peace Out Skincare $

Fable Pets Have you ever not wanted to hold the leash while walking your dog and instead (basically) let them walk you? Well, with Fable Pets’ innovative pet gear, you can walk your dog hands-free, so you no longer have to fumble between holding your coffee and your phone. The brand’s best-selling Magic Leash can be worn as a belt, wrist strap, or bandolier and also eliminates the hassle of trying to open a flimsy waste bag to pick up any messes made. Speaking of which, the brand’s Adventure Set includes not only the Magic Leash, but a signature collar, waste bag holder, and wipes, so that you don’t have to worry about anything going awry and can instead have an amazing adventure with your best pal. Fable’s revolutionary The Game design is also an amazing way to feed and exercise your dog and could arguably provide just as much entertainment for you as it would for them. Buy At Fable Pets $

Bokksu As much as I’d love to explore Japan, booking a flight, there doesn’t seem to be in my cards right now. However, the Japanese snack subscription box brand Bokksu can take me there—or, rather, be delivered to my doorstep ASAP. Launched in 2015, New York and Tokyo-based brand Bokksu was launched and quickly rose to stardom as a premiere subscription snack box service. The second curated gift box in collaboration with Hello Kitty & Friends was also just released, filled with tasty treats that you can get delivered every two months and shipped straight from Japan. Buy At Bokksu $

Object Lover I don’t entirely know how I stumbled upon this Etsy account, but I am so glad that I did. Object Lover is a queer and trans-3D printed design shop based in Austin, Texas, and they sell some of the cutest and quirkiest furniture I’ve seen thus far. The colorful and curvy Jelly Table is giving Spongebob’s Bikini Bottom, but make it a Wes Anderson film—in the best way possible. This vibrant side table is biodegradable and made with corn-based plastic, and this joyful piece of furniture arrives in one piece at your doorstep. Whether you’re looking to rejuvenate a relaxed space or add even more color to your life, this side table is a stunning, lightweight fixture that your friends are bound to obsess over. Check out Object Lover’s other cool products, too, including these adorable cactus trinkets and hand tray catch-all for jewelry, and more. Buy At Etsy $

