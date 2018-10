Work, Work, Work 2012.

Civilization: The Way We Know Now is a visually compelling global collection that depicts life in the 21st century throughout eight thematic chapters. Over 140 photographers share their published and unpublished work that depicts the versatility of global cultures that make up our “civilization”. From Reiner Riedler’s families at recreation parks, Wang Qinsong’s Work, Work, Work, Thomas Struth’s images of advanced technology to Lauren Greenfield’s portrayal of wealth; Civilization connects the pieces of a developing humanity.

