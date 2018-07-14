Light Up Your Nights With this Flexible, Waterproof LED Light Strip

Summer is packed full with outdoor events--wedding receptions under the stars, camping trips with your college friends, even renting a boat at the nearest shore. For times when you need ample nighttime visibility but want to keep the scene stylish as well, the Luminoodle XL With Power Bank has you covered.

This 10-inch LED light rope emanates an impressive 360 lumens of light, bright enough to illuminate your workstation, patio, backyard, or campsite. You can bend it in any direction, magnetically attach it to any metallic surface, or coil it inside the included rip-stop nylon bag to create a bright lantern. This light strip also comes with a lithium 4400 battery, which can juice up your devices. Best of all, it boasts an IP67 waterproof rating and is therefore safe on boats or during rainstorms. Get it now on sale for only $39.99, 20% off the original cost of $49.99.

