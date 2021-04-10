Mother Arrested After 3 Toddlers Found Stabbed to Death in L.A.

Three toddlers were found stabbed to death on Saturday morning in a Reseda, Los Angeles, apartment, and their mother, Liliana Carrillo, was arrested following a police manhunt.

The victims, whose names were not disclosed, were 3, 2, and six months old. Their grandmother found their bodies after she returned from work around 9:30 a.m.

Police said Carrillo, 30, may have stolen a pickup truck in Bakersfield, California hours after the stabbing. She was taken into custody near Ponderosa in Tulare County. Investigators have yet to identify a motive.

“Obviously, they’ll be talking with this lady at length to try to figure out what’s going on in her mind,” Lt. Raul Jovel told The Los Angeles Times, “These are the moments we carry throughout our career. It’s hard to process that as a police officer.”