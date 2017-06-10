Lin-Manuel Miranda Assembled An Epic Cast For a Touching Hurricane Relief Song

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the genius behind the musical “Hamilton,” has teamed up with Latin singers to create a touching song for Hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Miranda assembled an all-star cast of artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, among others.

Proceeds of the track titled, “Almost Like Praying,” will go to the Hispanic Federation's Hurricane Relief Fund, which is also working with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to help bring supplies to Puerto Rico.

The track takes a similar route to artists like Beyoncé’s hurricane relief remix, opting for a happier mix, and sung completely in Spanish. Miranda reportedly wanted to make the track upbeat and “dance-y” rather than somber, but still be meaningful.

“I would much rather be writing a song than jumping up and down and making noise. So this is our way of doing that,” Miranda said in an NPR interview. He continued, “And if the government's response were commensurate with the people's spirit and compassion we'd be on the road to recovery and ending this crisis so much faster.”