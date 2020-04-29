Lindsay Lohan Has Some Advice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry About Living Peacefully in L.A.

America’s favorite child star-turned-troubled adult has offered some shrewd advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple continues house-hunting in Los Angeles.

Lindsay Lohan, being interviewed on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live Monday, let out a laugh when the host said that the royal couple had moved to Malibu to seek out a more peaceful life. He then asked Lohan for her thoughts on how they could possibly avoid the paparazzi in the celebrity capital of the world.

It was going to be a big ask, Lohan admitted, saying: “Unless they own another, a different private beach. You can’t go to those beaches without being [photographed]—you can’t even surf out far enough. It’s just really hard to do anything publicly there.”

Lohan said that Meghan and Harry should be wary of being lulled into a false sense of security by California’s stay-at-home order and social-distancing guidelines, which mean even Hollywood’s army of paps aren’t as omnipresent as usual.

“Right now, luckily, is everyone is more at home,” she said. “But, once that’s over… just… get drivers.”

Lohan also discussed the much-mooted possibility of a Mean Girls revival, saying, “I’m actually trying to get on a call hopefully in the next week or two with [writer] Tina Fey... That would be my dream to come back and film a sequel to Mean Girls.”