Lindsay Lohan Slammed by Paris Hilton, Parties Hard With Tiffany Trump

It's hard to think of a tremendous upside for an ambitious young lawyer to be publicly known as part of Lindsay Lohan's entourage (unless, of course, they were on a juicy retainer).

But Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the President from his second marriage to Marla Maples, seems poised to appear in Lohan's new reality TV show about launching a nightclub on the Greek island of Mykonos after the two were spotted clubbing together on the party island, according to Page Six. It's an interesting choice of new career for Lohan who has spent a lot of time and money on rehab.

The show has also served to reignite Paris Hilton’s feud with Lohan. This row, keen observers will recall, goes way back, and it seems the original reality heiress is pretty far from ready to make up with the former child star.

Paris and her fiance, Chris Zylka were cornered by TMZ on Thursday at LAX and asked if they had any advice for Lohan as she shoots her reality show, "Lohan Beach Club," which follows her Greek holiday club start up.

“Stop,” said Zylka.

The couple added they likely wouldn’t be watching the show as they would be ‘too busy working’, before Paris added, “If someone messes with my family, I don’t forget.”

It seems likely Paris was referring to the 2013 incident when her brother Barron claimed he was assaulted by a friend of Lohan’s on her orders, a claim Lohan has always denied.

The bad blood between the two goes back at least as far as 2006, when a boozed-up friend of Paris, Brandon Davis, gave a long rant to TMZ camera’s calling Lindsay Lohan ‘fire crotch,’ with Paris snickering in the background.

And Hilton recently hashtagged an image of Lohan “#PathologicalLiar,” and explained the comment to “E! News” by saying, “Just saying a fact. Fact of life.”

However, the absence of sisterly love from Paris Hilton is unlikely to bother Lohan, with Page Six reporting she is enjoying support from new pal Tiffany Trump.

Lohan, 32, and Trump, 24, were spotted hanging out in Mykonos on Wednesday, with Trump reportedly on vacation from Georgetown Law School with her fashion designer pal, Andrew Warren.

Page Six reports that some social-media posts of Trump and Lohan together over the past few days have been edited.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Reports said that Lohan commented on one group pic posted by Warren: “Did @realdonaldtrump approve of this? Why would you post this?”

Could Lohan not have realized her comment would be public? That was certainly the impression given by the fact that the comment has been removed, but the post has remained up.