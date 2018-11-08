Lindsay Lohan Trolls for Work on Facebook: All ‘Substantial’ Offers Considered

Fancy a troubled former child star with a reputation for unreliability, heavy drinking, bizarre finger-related accidents, public screaming matches, and drug use to rep your brand?

Then Lindsay Lohan could be just the frontwoman you need.

And hiring her won’t be a problem. A rep for the Mean Girls star went trawling for deals on a Facebook group for publicists and marketers on Tuesday, writing that interested parties should “reach out if you rep a brand that is interested in endorsement opportunities with Lindsay.”

The New York Post reports that Lohan’s agents wrote in the message that “acceptable brands include: fashion, beauty, car, lifestyle, CPG, fitness/lifestyle, food/drinks, entertainment/media, tech. Must have a substantial budget.” (“CPG” is industry shorthand for “Consumer Packaged Goods,” the fast-moving and frequently replaced products such as processed food and beverages.)

The desperate pitch delivered an underwhelming response, according to Page Six, with just three replies, none of which appeared immediately ready to plunk down a pile of cash in response to the public fundraising appeal.

Lohan has struggled to find work as an actor since her childhood successes, which have been overshadowed by a public and messy battle with alcohol and drugs.

Her numerous business adventures have failed to deliver a big hit: This summer, she opened the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece, where she has filmed an MTV docuseries. Some questioned the wisdom of Lindsay Lohan operating a bar on a legendary party island.

She has put her reputation as a wild child to work as a spokeswoman for Lawyer.com.

Lohan has become increasingly erratic in recent months.

She was punched in September while trying to take a child—whom she mistakenly believed was being trafficked—away from its family.

And she told interviewer Simon Mills of The Sunday Times that women who accused Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood moguls of sexual harassment made themselves look weak.

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” she said, before issuing a hasty apology in which she stressed her “respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences.”