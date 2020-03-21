Morrow Soft Goods Makes My Favorite Bed Sheets

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Sheets are my favorite thing to splurge on. We spend a third of our lives sleeping, sure, but what about the rest of the time you’re in bed? What I’m trying to say is, the bed is a fantastic place, and you should own a set of sheets you love, especially right now. But finding the right pair can be tricky. I still don’t know what in the world a duvet is (sorry, mom). But what I do know is this: I have found a set of sheets that makes all other sheets obsolete. That’s right, these sheets are so soft and stylish, I never want to leave bed.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

Woven from 100% “Heirloom” French or Belgian flax linen, Morrow makes sheets that are breathable, extremely durable, and keep me (a very hot sleeper) cool no matter the temperature. They call them heirloom because they only get better and softer, with age and use. With their heirloom linen blend, you get the best of both worlds — the softness of cotton, and the extreme durability of linen. I also love their color palette, which includes chic options like Terracotta and Fawn, to upgraded basics like Bone.

WHY IT’S WORTH IT TO GET MORROW SOFT GOODs BED SHEETS

Whether you’re as much of a sheet fanatic as I am, or just on the hunt for a new set, Morrow Soft Goods are the sheets you should have on your bed at all times. If you’ve never had linen sheets, you might be a little freaked out. I was. Linen sheets can be scratchy against your skin at first. But after about a night of sleep, they become softer than the softest premium cotton sheets I’d ever slept in. And more breathable, too, which is perfect if you’re a hot sleeper, or even a cold sleeper: they’ll regulate temperature so you’re always in that just right zone. It’s safe to say that I’m officially a linen convert. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Morrow Soft Goods Classic Sheet Set Heirloom Linen Buy on Morrow Soft Goods $ 275 Free Shipping | Free Returns

