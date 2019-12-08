Lisa Page Is a Casualty, Not a Victim

I thought the story of having your life ruined by Donald Trump might resonate with readers, but I had no idea just how much Lisa Page’s words would penetrate the sea of internet content. My goal was simple: show the human cost of Trumpism. I knew about the tweets and the chants and the bullying, but I didn’t know anything about the woman who was subjected to them or how she survived the experience. I wanted to know what it was like to be constantly targeted by the most powerful man in America.

Page was hoping to get out of the spotlight. Unlike everyone else in the world, she didn’t want to be famous. But I implored her. I knew Trumpworld and its various propaganda arms were controlling the narrative, and that seemed extremely unfair to me. Lisa’s story had only been told through the lenses of MAGA-world, by the president’s propagandists, by the Sean Hannitys and the Tucker Carlsons. I wanted Lisa to have her turn to tell her story.

We weren’t completely ready for what followed after The Daily Beast published the story. The 3,800 words told her story in a way that resonated. It got over 2 million page views. And perhaps most importantly (to me), Lisa was happy with the way I told her story. After all, this wasn’t a normal interview. This was a genuinely endangered woman trusting me with her story, a story that had been distorted endlessly by the defenders of the president of the United States.