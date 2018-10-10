Lisa Vanderpump’s Brother Took His Own Life After ‘Intense’ Arguments With Girlfriend

An inquest into the suicide of Mark Vanderpump, the playboy brother of reality star Lisa Vanderpump, has heard that he argued with his girlfriend by text message and sent her a picture of a table covered with painkillers before his death.

The inquest, which was held in the British town of Gloucester, heard that Vanderpump, 59, had been having ‘intense’ arguments with his model girlfriend, Gemma Ramsay, 35, in the months before his suicide in April, which came after a previous attempt at Christmas.

Gloucestershire Live reports that the coroner said that a string of text messages between Vanderpump and Ramsay showed that Vanderpump clearly intended to take his life and that his actions were not a ‘cry for help.’

Vanderpump, a DJ and bon viveur, was famous for his playboy lifestyle.

His sister Lisa, the star of the TV show Real Housewives of Beverley Hills and its spin off, Vanderpump Rules, has yet to comment on today’s findings that her brother killed himself using alcohol and pills.

Last year, his relationship with Gemma Ramsay hit the headlines after Ramsay’s then-husband, Mike Ramsay, was taken to court for allegedly behaving in a threatening manner to Gemma at Inverness Airport. He was found not guilty.

Mike Ramsay claimed during the case that he knew his wife had become involved with Vanderpump when she was traveling to London for plastic surgery, but he said, “It was better to have an adulterous wife than have no mother for our two children.”

At today's inquest in Gloucester the coroner heard from Mr Vanderpump's father Jonathan, who found his son unresponsive at his home, surrounded by whisky and tablets, after failing to reach him on the phone.

Vanderpump was taken to hospital by ambulance but died in the early hours of May 1.

A post mortem report found drug toxicity was the cause of his death.

The inquest also heard that when police went to Vanderpump's home they found a long length of blue rope, tied in a noose, and a ladder in his car.

Speaking about a series of text messages between Vanderpump and Ramsay on the night of April 29 this year, the coroner said: “In the early hours of April 30 they are arguing via text and essentially it is clear he says goodbye to Gemma. As part of that, he posted a picture of pills on a table. He made it clear he was taking those. No further messages were sent or received till 9.15am on the Monday morning when Gemma attempted to contact him but there was no response.”

Recording her conclusion of suicide, Gloucestershire Live reports that the coroner said, “It is clear from the text messages that his difficulties with his new relationship had reached a critical point during the month of April and the arguments between them were getting more intense in nature. This was a tragic loss of a man facing numerous life circumstances and ending his life in that way.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).