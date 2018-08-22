Manafort, Cohen, Flynn: The List of Trump’s Crooked Apprentices Keeps Growing

President Donald Trump every day decries federal investigations as a “witch hunt,” but the venn diagram of Trump associates and people indicted, convicted, or under investigation for federal crimes is getting bigger. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has extracted guilty pleas or convictions of six Trump associates. Another Trump intimate, Roger Stone, appears to be the focus of a growing scrutiny by Mueller’s office. Take a look at all the president’s men who are now facing down the feds.

PAUL MANAFORT - Convicted

Former chairman of the Trump presidential campaign in 2016. Mueller’s office charged Manafort with 18 counts of tax fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy and he was convicted of eight counts in August 2018.

MICHAEL COHEN - Pleaded Guilty

Trump’s former personal attorney. He pleaded guilty in August 2018 to two counts of campaign finance violations for orchestrating hush money payments to Trump’s alleged mistresses at the direction of his former boss, in addition to tax and bank fraud charges.

ROGER STONE - Under Investigation

Former Trump campaign advisor and longtime friend of Trump. Mueller’s team has focused its investigation closely on Stone as of late, issuing subpoenas to a radio host who allegedly acted as a middleman between Stone and WikiLeaks in August 2018 and Kristin Davis, the “Manhattan Madam,” a friend of Stone’s, in July 2018.

MICHAEL FLYNN - Pleaded Guilty

Trump’s former National Security Advisor. He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

RICK GATES - Pleaded Guilty

Manafort’s former employee and a staffer on the 2016 Trump campaign. Gates plead guilty in February 2018 to lying to federal authorities and conspiracy against the U.S. government in order to avoid prosecution on 23 counts of tax fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy. Gates testified against Manafort in his first trial.

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS - Pleaded Guilty

Former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor. He pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Joseph Mifsud, an alleged Russian intelligence agent who promised to provide dirt on Hillary Clinton.

ALEX VAN DER ZWAAN - Pleaded Guilty

Dutch attorney who pleaded guilty in February 2018 to one count of lying to the FBI for concealing his work with Gates lobbying for the pro-Russian former president of Ukraine,. Van der Zwaan’s work with Gates took place in 2012, long before Trump’s election.