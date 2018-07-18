Listen for 8 Hours off a Single Charge With These Specialized Wireless Workout Headphones

Earbuds are great for everyday listening, but when you’re exercising, you need a pair of headphones that will put as much energy into your listening experience as you are on putting into the treadmill. These Bluetooth-powered Plantronics BackBeat Fit Wireless Sport Headphones are lightweight, sweat-resistant, and noise-cancelling. The intuitive in-line controls allow you to seamlessly change tracks, pause them, adjust volume and take calls — all without missing a rep.

But the thing that really sets these headphone apart is the access to 12 PEAR Personal Coach App workouts and a 6-month membership to PEAR+'s audio coaching resources. With a private coach in your ear keeping you accountable, you’ll never slack off during a workout and regret it later. Usually, these Plantronics BackBeat Fit Wireless Sport Headphones are $129.99, but you can get them now for $59.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.