Listen, Mark Halperin, the World Does Not Need Your Mediocre Punditry

The Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani reports that Mark Halperin made vague threats against MSNBC chief Phil Griffin because Griffin wasn’t interested in abetting Halperin’s comeback. There’s only one rational response to this. Bravo, Phil Griffin.

Sometimes cancel culture cancels the right person, and nowhere is this statement truer than in the case of the most mediocre white man in the history of mediocre white men, Mark Halperin. Halperin was a sort of early 2000s Brian Stelter without the charm. Then with ABC, he started something called the Note, which was a highly influential insider newsletter. He had a bunch of successes—was the head of politics at ABC news, also wrote a few bestselling books, and was a pundit on Morning Joe, and helped start Showtime’s excellent show The Circus.

He loved to press his erect penis against women’s shoulders. He sometimes threatened retribution when they wouldn’t sleep with him. He often kissed women against their will. He was the guy young women warned one another about. He was the reason that #metoo was created in the first place.