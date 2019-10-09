Live-Streamed Anti-Semitic Attack in Halle Germany Kills Two on Yom Kippur

BERLIN—A woman was shot dead outside a Jewish cemetery and a man was murdered inside a kebab shop in the eastern city of Halle around noon Wednesday, in what the city’s mayor is calling a “rampage situation.”

Two men with guns and hand grenades are reported to have attacked a kebab shop, a cemetery and a synagogue, in which people were celebrating Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

According to several press reports, one of the men involved in the attack live-streamed an anti-Semitic rant on Twitch. Calling himself “anon,” he said he was a Holocaust denier, and launched into a rambling tirade. “Feminism is the cause of declining birth rates in the West, which acts as a scapegoat for mass immigration, and the root of all these problems is the Jew,” he said, according to these reports. The video has since been removed.

Police said they have arrested one of the suspects and told the city’s residents to stay inside for the afternoon. They also confirmed that two people with bullet wounds have been taken to a nearby hospital.

In response to the shooting, German cities like Leipzig, Dresden, Berlin and Frankfurt — and even other cities across Europe — have increased police protection in front of synagogues, schools and cemeteries.

Christoph Heubner, the Vice President of the international Auschwitz Committee, is cited in Bild saying, “that an attack against Jewish people can take place in Germany on the most important holiday in Judaism is a deep pain for survivors, which reminds them of the darkest and most murderous times of anti-semitism in Germany.”

“ This attack is the next level of extreme-right terror in Germany. ” — Christoph Heubner of the international Auschwitz Committee

An eye witness, 28-year-old Konrad Rössler, told the news channel NTV that he was standing inside the Kiez Döner kebab shop on Ludwig-Wucherer-Straße, when a man dressed in green military gear and a helmet approached the shop with an assault rifle in his arms. The man “threw something like a grenade” at the shop, said the man, which hit the door frame and exploded. “Then he shot into the store at least once... I guessed that the man behind me was killed.”

Ismet Tekim, who works at Kiez Döner, told Bild that he was just walking back to the shop during the attack. “I saw a guy, his face covered, shooting around the area wildly. Then he threw himself behind a car and shot at the police, who shot back. Then he got into his car.. it is so tragic what happened. The man (who was killed) only wanted to eat a kebab at ours.’

An eyewitness told MDR that outside the Jewish cemetery on Humboltstrasse, a man dressed in military clothes and a helmet opened fire with a machine gun and a shotgun. One woman was killed. Eye witnesses also reported hearing explosions. The men reportedly carried homemade explosive devices, which they detonated at the cemetery and in front of the synagogue.

After the attack at the cemetery, one of the suspects tried to enter the nearby synagogue. Some 70 to 80 people were inside at the time of the attack.

Max Privorotzki, the head of the Jewish community in Halle, told the Stuttgarter Zeitung that he saw from the synagogue’s outside camera “that a heavily armed perpetrator with a steel helmet and a gun tried to shoot open our doors.” The shooter could not get into the building. “We barricaded the doors from inside and waited for the police,” Privorotzki said.

Privorotzki has spoken in the past about an increase in anti-semitic incidents in Halle. “Lately people aren’t hiding it,” he told a local newspaper in 2017.

Shots also were reported to have been fired in Landsberg, a city 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from Halle. As in Halle, police told people to stay in their homes or indoors and to stay away from windows and doors and to turn on the news.

Police have not released any information about the suspects or their motives. But the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe, which usually takes over terror probes, has announced that it will be taking over the case. The prosecutor’s spokeswoman told the evangelical news outlet Evangelischer Pressedienst that there are sufficient grounds for a possible right-extremist background to the murders.

In an interview with Tagesspiegel in March this year, prosecutor general Peter Frank said that the number of right-wing terror cases in which his office was currently prosecuting was “in the double digits.”

Frank warned that, “We are watching an increasing radicalization in the field of right-wing extremism. Verbally, but also in the propensity for violence.” Since then, the federal prosecutor has also taken over the case of Walter Lübcke, the local conservative politician who was shot dead outside his house this summer by a neo-Nazi whose xenophobic criminal record dates back to the 1990s.

In the interview, Frank also spoke about the riots in the eastern city of Chemnitz last September, where neo-Nazis joined employees of the radical right wing party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) to protest against foreigners and chase any foreign-looking people, while the local police did nothing.

The federal prosecutor’s office also said that it is investigating all possible motives. Heubner said in Bild, “After Chemnitz and the murder of Walter Lübcke, this attack is the next level of extreme-right terror in Germany. We now expect swift measures from a fortified state, that must in particular look at how the extreme-right scene is arming itself.”