Liz Cheney Says She ‘Was Wrong’ to Condemn Same-Sex Marriage

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is taking back her previous condemnation of gay marriage.

On Sunday, the Wyoming Republican expressed public support for LGBTQ rights for the first time, saying her previous stance was “wrong.” Cheney’s past comments on her belief “in the traditional definition of marriage” in 2013 caused a rift with her sister Mary, who is married to a woman. (Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, came out in support of same-sex marriage in 2009.)

“How do you defend what you did?” 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl asked Cheney in an interview that aired Sunday evening.

“I was wrong. I was wrong. I love my sister very much,” Cheney responded.

The representative went on to say her father “was right” and that she and her sister “have had that conversation” and that the two have reconciled.

Stahl seemed stunned, saying: “Wow. I was not expecting that.”

Cheney had more to say, emphasizing the need to “work against discrimination of all kinds.” She recalled a recent event at which a young transgender woman came up to her and told her about feeling unsafe. “Nobody should feel unsafe,” Cheney said. “Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

The interview aired just hours after the Wyoming Republican fired a shot across the bow at former President Donald Trump on Twitter, saying she liked “Republican presidents who win re-election.”