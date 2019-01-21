L.L.Bean Is Taking 25% Off Your Entire Order for the Long Weekend

Winter may be (slowly) coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't stock up on staples while they're on sale. Right now L.L.Bean is taking 25% off your entire order, including their new arrivals and their sale items.

You may not be able to get discounts on other brands that the Bean carries, but you can get it on best-sellers like Wicked Good Moccasins, Bean Boots, flannels, and more. The discount is also on all their home goods like bedding and even their equipment like backpacks, car racks, and more.

Dig through what you were lacking this winter and stock your cart with all you could possibly need. You could even look forward to summer and pick up hiking gear. The world is your well-equipped oyster thanks to this huge L.L.Beans sale.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.