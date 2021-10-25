Scouted Gift Pick: The Warmest Parka Ever

What It Is: L.L.Bean’s Baxter State Parka. This isn’t your everyday winter jacket, and L.L.Bean doesn’t mess around when it comes to winter outerwear. This parka is water-proof, down insulated and was tested in the mountains of New Hampshire, so you know it’s gonna keep you toasty, even when temperatures dip below freezing. This is a heavyweight jacket, like wearing a weighted blanket, and is available in regular, petite and plus sizing.

Who It’s For: Your friend who’s absolutely freezing, all of the time. The family member who shovels the driveway when it snows. Anyone who lives in Alaska, Minnesota or Maine.

