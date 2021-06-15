Local Fox Reporter: I Got Fired After My On-Air Project Veritas Stunt

Fox 26 Houston general assignment reporter Ivory Hecker said Tuesday that she has been fired after interrupting a live on-air report to accuse her employers of “muzzling” her.

Hecker went viral on Monday when she began a live report about the weather by revealing that she provided secret recordings to right-wing activist group Project Veritas supposedly proving corruption and censorship at her station.

“Before we get to that story, I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers,” Hecker said during the Monday on-air report. “And from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this.”

Earlier Tuesday, in a phone call recording provided to Project Veritas, Hecker was informed of her suspension from Fox 26, “effective immediately.” And in a phone call with The Daily Beast on Tuesday afternoon, she said that she had just been terminated by the Fox outlet.

“I have been longing to part ways with this strange, slightly unhinged corporation since last August when I realized what they were,” she said. “The piece with Project Veritas doesn’t touch what they did. Fox 26 knows I’m fearless.” She added: “I have zero interest in working for another corporation. They all toe the same line.”

Hecker even took a jab at the flagship network of her former employer’s parent company: “I would turn down Fox News. They wanted to bring me up to the network. I met a lot of executives there and I don’t want to talk to them anymore. It came from one of the top executives there that what I needed to succeed was to get in line with the narrative.”

Shortly after she made her on-air revelation on Monday evening, Project Veritas—best known for its “sting” operations against media outlets and liberal political groups—confirmed that they had interviewed Hecker and that her story would be published on Tuesday evening. According to the James O’Keefe-led organization, their story will include a number of undercover audio and video recordings that were taken by Hecker.

—Diana Falzone was an on-camera and digital reporter for FoxNews.com from 2012 to 2018. In May 2017, she filed a gender discrimination and disability lawsuit against the network and settled, and left the company in March 2018.