There’s a Reason This Cast Iron Set Has a Perfect Five-Star Rating

There are potentially toxic chemicals in non-stick cookware, so I keep it old-school with cast iron pots and pans, and absolute favorites are Lodge cast iron pans. They come pre-seasoned, which means they’re primed to be non-stick using vegetable oil, which is how your great-great-grandma used to do it (OK… maybe she used chicken fat, but, ew). When cared for properly, cast irons can last you a lifetime, and provide the perfect heat distribution for cooking many different kinds of foods. Lodge has been making cast iron in Tennessee since 1896, and you can get a five-piece set that will last for decades, for under $100.

Lodge Cast Iron 4-Piece Cookware Set Down from $120 Buy at Amazon $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cast iron is humble yet stately, and looks especially nice with a farm-house home decor style or when mounted on a kitchen wall (French countryside, but in my case, New Jersey). But good looks aside, what’s most important about cast irons is how well it cooks food and how versatile it is. Cast iron sears food like nobody’s business, giving everything from vegetables to tofu a beautiful, charred exterior. Fresh cornbread baked in a cast iron pan? Yes, please.

Lodge 3.6 Qt Braiser Covered Casserole Solid Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If the iron pans are a little too rustic for your taste, Lodge also makes gorgeous enamel-coated iron casseroles in a variety of sizes and cute colorways like lilac and sage (their quality is comparable to French brands, but not so costly). The extensive line also offers grill pans, camp Dutch ovens, bakeware, woks and more. Due to the price point and sturdy nature of these pans, they make great housewarming gifts for young people moving to their first apartments, and they will be around long enough for them to hand down to their own kids.

