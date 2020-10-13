Stock Up On a Dutch Oven (Get it?) This Prime Day

Lodge makes our favorite cast-iron skillet and their Dutch oven is a can’t miss as well. A Dutch Oven is almost inarguably the most essential pot in any kitchen. It’s perfect for braises and roasts, but is also a beautiful piece to leave on your stove as decor as well. Plus, if taken care of properly, it will last for years.

Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven Down From $115 Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.