Infinitely Loft Is the Brand’s New Endeavor to Get You Its Great Styles Around the Clock

Attention all LOFT lovers: You can now subscribe to your favorite apparel brand.

Its newly launched Infinitely LOFT lets you refresh your wardrobe as frequently as you want for $65 a month. And there are some incredible options in the collection for you to choose from. Loosen up a bit with the Vine Ruffle Cuff Halter Jumpsuit In White. Designed to flatter you while keeping you comfortable, the halter neckline and cinched waist accent this all-day onesie. Or upgrade your top game with the Twist Hem Tee In White, which is 60% cotton and 40% modal. Finish up your first shipment with these summer-perfect Gingham Tie Waist Shorts In Navy/White, accented with a feminine tie-waist and equipped with an elasticized back. And as LOFT does, it’s got everybody covered, whether petite, plus, tall, or expecting (the latter category seems a real no-brainer for this new service, tbh). Don’t let your wardrobe cobweb ever again with LOFT’s latest. | Shop at Infinitely LOFT>

