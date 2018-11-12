Lorde broke her social media silence late Monday afternoon to call out Kanye West and Kid Cudi for apparently “stealing” some of her concert visuals during their performance at Tyler the Creator’s music festival Camp Flog Gnaw Sunday night.

The singer posted a series of Instagram Stories to share her dissatisfaction with the performance, contrasting images from her performances at Coachella in March 2017 with the visuals used by Kanye West and Kid Cudi during their set. Both feature large boxes suspended from the stage, outlined with neon and illuminated from behind with multicolored lights. “I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” Lorde wrote in a caption for the final photo. “But don’t steal—not from women or anyone else—not in 2018 or ever.”

The large glass box that hung over the stage at Dodger Stadium last night definitely does bear some resemblance to sets used by Lorde, but it’s also reminiscent of the floating stage West employed during his 2016 “The Life of Pablo” tour, as Variety points out.

Neither West nor Cudi have commented publicly in regards to Lorde’s accusations.