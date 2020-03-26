Wedding Ring Purchase Is Latest Twist in Doomsday Couple’s Saga

The timeline in the doomsday couple case just got even more intriguing with a report that the ring Lori Vallow wore after her wedding to Chad Daybell was purchased more than two weeks before Daybell’s previous wife died.

And East Idaho News reports that the computer used to order the malachite-and-silver band on Oct. 2 was also used to search for wedding dresses the very next day.

Vallow, a doomsday-obsessed widow, and Daybell, the author of a series of apocalypse novels, tied the knot in Hawaii in nearly November and then returned to Idaho.

Weeks later, cops there conducting a welfare check on Vallow’s children turned up no trace of them. The newlyweds then rushed back to Hawaii and refused to cooperate with the search for 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J.

Police are also investigating the July 11 shooting of Vallow’s previous husband, Charles, by her brother, Alex Cox, who also later died—as well as the Oct. 19 death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy.

According to East Idaho News, the $39.95 ring was purchased through Charles Vallow’s Amazon account, which Lori continued to access and use after his slaying.

Citing sources close to the investigation, the news site says a search history of her computer turned up the browsing for wedding dresses.

Wedding photographs obtained by Fox 10 in Phoenix showed Vallow in a flowing white gown with a fitted lace top frolicking on a Hawaii beach with Daybell, also decked out in white. A closeup picture showed the ring in question on her hand.

Vallow, 46, was extradited from Hawaii earlier this month and jailed on charges of child desertion and contempt for failing to obey a court order to produce Tylee and J.J. Daybell has not been charged with a crime.

The FBI has been asking the public for any useful photos or video they took in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8 while Vallow was there with her children—the very last time Tylee was seen.