SHOW ‘EM WHO’S BOSS
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Houston Astros: How To Watch Game 6 of 2017 World Series
In a jaw dropping Game 6, the Los Angeles Dodgers forced Game 7 in the 2017 World Series.
This year’s World Series has been a rollercoaster of emotions.
Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros fans alike have had their fair share of gut-wrenching moments. Last night’s Game 6 was no different.
Entering the evening 3–2, Houston thought they could swiftly end the series and take home the championship. But alas, that was not the case.
At the top of the third, the Astros lucked out and scored a homer. Things were looking bleak for the Dodgers until the bottom of the sixth, when the home team scored not one, but two runs.
This lead continued throughout the game with the Dodgers landing an additional run in the seventh.
What was truly remarkable was Kenley Jansen’s pitching the last two innings. In the eighth, the Astros’ first three hitters were out, making a quick at bat. But on the third out in the ninth, Astros outfielder Carlos Beltrán swung at what clearly would have been a ball nabbing their third out.
The Dodgers won Game 6 3–1, tying up the Series 3–3.
Even though the first five innings were a bit brutal for Dodgers fans to watch, LA’s dream team did not disappoint. Maybe they just play better at home.
Who knows who will take the championship title, but one thing is certain—if the Dodgers come out on top, LA will be the place to be tonight.
How to Watch:
When: Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 8 p.m. EST
Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Watch: FOX
Stream: You can stream online through FOX with your cable provider here.