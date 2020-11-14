Losing With Grace Was an All-American Value—Until Trump

Donald Trump is a sore loser, man. And he’s training a generation of Republicans to be sore losers, too.

Just look to Saturday’s Million MAGA March, which the Washington Post describes as “Demonstrations in support of President Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the presidential election”—an event that Trump himself said Friday he may make an appearance at.

The conservatives following Trump’s example have flipped not just on policy preferences but also on the importance of virtues like integrity, courage, empathy, playing fair and, yes, even accepting defeat.