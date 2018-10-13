Anita Pallenberg, Michele Breton, Mick Jagger on the set of “Performance,” 1968.

Alex Bryne photographic career commenced at the age of 17 covering live acts for NME in the 1960s and 70s. Through this experience he subconsciously was in the midst of London's Rock and Roll musical revolution. Bryne was focused in capturing upcoming and prominent musicians of the time like The Who, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, The Beatles and more. Often times he would photograph these live acts back to back and run home afterwards to develop his photographs. Byrne made a conscious effort to depict the complexities and characteristics of each musical act. His photographs embodied the rock and roll ethos, honoring candid photographs and studio recordings.

However, majority of these photographs were in storage for decades and never saw the light of day for almost four decades. This collection was later introduced in 2012 in Los Angeles for a one-night showing that reached more than a thousand people. Shortly after Byrne’s work has been featured during the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, exhibited at the South by Southwest music festival, and accepted into the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Modern Rocks Gallery will be presenting this this Unseen Archive next week in Austin, Texas. The show will include a variety of astonishing large format prints, framed silver gelatin prints, and original vintage silver gelatin prints.

