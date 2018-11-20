Five days after his Fox News bosses publicly backed CNN’s lawsuit against the Trump administration, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs has still apparently not received the memo.

“Isn’t there a time where you have to just tell a district court judge to go to hell?” Dobbs asked. “Because the idea that you have to follow the dicta of a district court judge and create rules and you can’t run the White House in the way it has been run since time immemorial,” he answered himself before awkwardly trailing off.

When one of his guests tried to “be fair to the judge” who ruled that the White House had to restore the “hard pass” to reporter Jim Acosta, Dobbs interrupted her, calling the argument “patent nonsense” and “idiotic.”

“Your question was should we tell the judge to ‘go to hell’ and that’s generally not a good idea,” she replied.

Agreeing with Dobbs, Fox contributor Gregg Jarrett said, “There’s no freedom to be obnoxious and rude. There’s no freedom of the press to question the president. It’s a privilege to be there at the White House and there are rules and norms that have always been followed. And now you’ve got a judge who has decided to expand due process.” He said Trump should tell the judge to “go to hell” and “let the Supreme Court decide it if necessary.”

“He’s telling the president of the United States how to conduct business,” Dobbs said, shaking his head.

Last week, after the judge ruled in CNN’s favor, Dobbs tweeted, “Outrageously puerile reasoning and ruling: Our district courts are filled with farcical excuses for judges.” His anger seems only to have grown now that Trump’s White House has voluntarily decided to restore Acosta’s full access.