Lou Dobbs: Trump Has Failed on Border Security

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs, perhaps the most sycophantic pro-Trump on-air personality on cable news today, dramatically broke from President Trump on Wednesday night and accused him of failing to deliver on border security.

“What is going on with this administration and the border?” Dobbs asked frequent guest Ed Rollins.

Noting that the president declared a national emergency a whole 46 days ago to secure border wall funding, Dobbs eased up on Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whom he had blamed just a few days ago for all the problems on the border, even going so far as to call on Trump to fire her. Now, however, Dobbs said after speaking to Nielsen directly, he was convinced she was simply being “impeded.”

“We had a very straightforward and pleasant talk but I have to say she sounded to me as though she were impeded by the system that she is working in rather than overcoming it,” the Lou Dobbs Tonight host noted. “And I can’t honestly judge how much is her fault and how much is not, but I do know this–that that government is not moving with urgency at all.”

When Rollins claimed that Nielsen needed to “be tough and crack the whip” to implement the president’s policies and “legacy” on the border wall, Dobbs suggested the real issue was with the man he passionately advocates for on a nightly basis.

“This president in every respect—in foreign policy, in domestic policy, you name it—this president made promises in 2016 and he delivers,” Dobbs exclaimed. “Promises made, promises kept.”

“EXCEPT when it comes to illegal immigration and when it comes to border security. And that is a horrible worsening vulnerability for this president, a glaring electoral burden facing 2020. I think that’s the reality of the politics and the reality is that this nation is in jeopardy every day that that border remains open and I don’t give a damn what the Chamber of Commerce says!”

It has been reported that Trump not only watches Dobbs’ show religiously but he considers the Fox Business host to be an informal adviser, regularly patching Dobbs in via speakerphone during Oval Office meetings. So one only wonders how the president will take this pointed criticism from one of his favorite TV warriors.