Lou Dobbs Still Believes in Sidney Powell: When Will the Trump Presidency Be ‘Saved’?

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs is still holding out hope that President Donald Trump will remain in the White House come Jan. 21 and Sidney Powell will help make it happen, even though the Trump legal team has disavowed Powell and the Trump administration has already begun the transition process.

Interviewing Powell on Tuesday’s broadcast of his eponymous program, Dobbs first described the former federal prosecutor as a “great American” before giving her the floor to once again lay out her unfounded conspiracy about Dominion voting machines and corrupt software.

“Well, you have promised a Kraken will be unleashed,” Dobbs asked, referencing Powell’s widely mocked catchphrase. “We were expecting perhaps your suit would be filed yesterday or today. When shall we expect your lawsuit?”

Insisting that she’ll file a lawsuit against Georgia election officials “no later than tomorrow,” Powell promised it would be “massive” and that it will reveal “countless incidents of voter fraud and election fraud.” She also assured Dobbs that she would file suits in other states in the coming days in order to get favorable decisions by the time the Electoral College meets next month.

“Do you think that we’re going to see the Trump presidency saved?” Dobbs eventually asked the ex-Trump attorney.

“Yes, I definitely do,” Powell confidently declared. “There’s no issue in my mind but that he was elected in an absolute landslide nationwide.”

In recent days, a number of Trump’s allies have tried to drop the hint to Trump that his attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s decisive election win is futile and it’s time to admit it’s over. Besides a growing wave of Republican senators acknowledging that Biden will be president, pro-Trump Fox News host Laura Ingraham told her viewers she’d be lying to them if she presented the “false reality” that Trump will emerge victorious.

On the other hand, Dobbs—who has repeatedly echoed Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud—continues to keep the faith that the president’s legal team will somehow hand Trump a second term via lawsuits and complaints that have so far come up empty-handed. And much of that faith appears to rest with Powell, whom Trump himself has pushed aside.

Powell, meanwhile, repeated her outlandish international conspiracy that late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez was involved in creating the voting software that supposedly flipped millions of votes from Trump to Biden. Last week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Powell out for not providing evidence to back her outrageous claims, reportedly prompting Trump to dump her from his legal team.

Despite Powell’s claims, Biden leads the president by over six million votes nationally and is projected to garner 306 electoral votes. Furthermore, the vast majority of Team Trump’s lawsuits have been laughed out of court while more and more states certify their election results.