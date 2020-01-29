Louis C.K. Receives Standing Ovation at Surprise Gig in New York City

Disgraced funnyman Louis C.K. delighted stunned crowds with a surprise appearance at the 8th annual Patrice O’Neal comedy benefit at New York’s City Center on Tuesday night.

A member of the audience described to Page Six how, when C.K. suddenly appeared onstage unannounced, he was met with “a standing ovation and prolonged screaming from the sold-out crowd.”

The audience member added, “You would have thought that God showed up, the response he got.”

C.K., who was ostracized from the comedy world in 2017 after admitting that he repeatedly masturbated in front of female comedians, then joked that he hadn’t been around because he was spending most of his time in Europe because they still book him there.

The annual event is organized by Bill Burr, who got his comedy start with O’Neal in Boston before the popular comedian died in 2011 from a stroke brought on by complications from diabetes.