Louisiana Police Hunt Dakota Theriot, Wanted for Murders of Parents, 3 Others

Louisiana police are hunting for a 21-year-old man suspected of killing his parents in one mobile home and three other people in another.

Authorities said Dakota Theriot should be considered “armed and dangerous” and may be driving a gray and silver 2004 Dodge pickup truck, heading toward Mississippi.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said at a news conference Saturday afternoon that police were called to a mobile home in Gonzales at 8:45 a.m. and found Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, 51, with gunshot wounds.

“Both were alive at the time,” Webre said, adding that one of them was able to tell police that the gunman was their son, Dakota.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but died. Around the same time, Webre learned that police in Livingston Parish were investigating a triple homicide in Walker.

“We come to realize these two cases are related,” he said.

The victims in Livingston parish were identified as Summer Ernest, 20, who was Theriot’s girlfriend, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate; her father, Billy, 43; and her brother Tanner, 17. Two younger children were not harmed.

Police did not release a motive but hinted at strife between the suspect and his parents.

"Dakota lived there for a brief period of time but was recently asked to leave and not to return,” Webre said.

He asked the public to immediately alert police if they see the suspect’s vehicle but cautioned against anyone approaching him.

“We need to bring him to justice really quick,” the sheriff said. “This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I’ve seen in quite a while...It’s been a long time since we’ve had anything of this nature, of this magnitude with domestic violence, but you never know when it’s going to rear it’s ugly head.”

The Ernests’ neighbor, Charlenne Bordelon, told the Advocate that the two younger children in the family ran to her home early Saturday for help.

“It’s so heartbreaking,” Bordelon said.

Michael Logan, who lives next door to the slain Theriots, told the Advocate he had heard arguing coming from the residence lately.

“There’s been a lot of yelling matches,” he said.