A Louisiana Woman Allegedly Hired Four Teens to Murder Her Ex Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend

In a fit of romantic rage, a 20-year-old woman in Louisiana allegedly recruited a squad of teenage boys to murder her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

But the plot went off the rails at the last second, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Mykia Tyson is said to have driven the four boys she enlisted to the new boyfriend’s house in Lacombe, Louisiana in early June, but when the proposed hitmen arrived, the teenager meant to shoot the boyfriend bailed on the murder plot. At the last second, 19-year-old Delester Magee intentionally missed the target, firing shots into the side of the home instead, authorities said. No one was injured, but it was a close call, the sheriff told local station WAFB. Tyson’s ex-girlfriend and the new boyfriend have not been identified.

Tyson allegedly solicited Magee, a 17-year-old, and a pair of 16-year-olds for the hit. The 16- and 17-year-olds have not been named in police press releases because they are minors. Tyson has been charged with aggravated criminal damage, drug possession, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and solicitation of murder.

Magee has been charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and criminal conspiracy. The three minors were released on a custodial agreement after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal damage.