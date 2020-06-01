Louisville Man Dead After Law Enforcement Say They Returned Fire at a Crowd

A man has died in Louisville after the LMPD and the National Guard returned fire on a large crowd, according to local reports. It’s not yet confirmed whether law enforcement shot the man.

Protests have gripped the city in response to the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, a black EMT killed by the police on March 13. The protests have intensified further since the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last month, which has sparked unrest across the nation.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad confirmed that his officers and the National Guard were called to a market parking lot around midnight Sunday to clear a crowd. Conrad said officers faced gunfire and confirmed both the LMPD and National Guard returned fire.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

More to follow...