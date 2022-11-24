This Is Lululemon’s Most Epic Black Friday Event of All Time

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s finally here: Lululemon’s Black Friday event 2022 is officially here and it’s the biggest post-Thanksgiving sale the brand has ever had.

For the past four years, Lululemon's Black Friday consistently offered some pretty generous specials throughout the website—in fact, a couple of years ago, their Cyber Monday event caused the site to crash. So far, though, Lululemon's Black Friday event appears to be going smoothly, with tons of deals to score in women’s, men’s, shoes, accessories, and more.

Last year, Lululemon's sale team set aside a section of their site exclusively for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which was chock full of steeply discounted Wunder Under leggings (one of their best-sellers), men’s running shorts, and best-selling hoodies, chic bomber jackets and so much more. Sale prices were marked down anywhere from 20 to 60 percent off, so you can bet stock started to sell out fast. For this reason, we do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart ahead of the Lululemon Black Friday launch for a speedy checkout (and to make sure you get the size, style, and colorway. before it runs out).

Lululemon members can score access to even more special prices and benefits as well, including in-store exchanges on sale items. Lululemon Membership is easy and free to join, so it’s really a no-brainer to sign up.

Take advantage of Lululemon’s early Black Friday markdowns now. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite marked-down Lululemon pieces you can already shop.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Best Women’s Markdowns

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme Down from $89 Buy at Lululemon $ 59 Free Shipping

Define Jacket Down from $118 Buy at Lululemon $ 49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Down from $98 Buy at Lululemon $ 59 Free Shipping

Best Men’s Markdowns

ABC Relaxed-Fit Cropped Pant Down from $120 Buy at Lululemon $ 69 Free Shipping

Surge Warm Half-Zip Down from $108 Buy at Lululemon $ 59 Free Shipping

License to Train Linerless Short 7" Down from $88 Buy at Lululemon $ 49 Free Shipping

Best Accessory Markdowns

The Reversible Mat 5mm Wordmark Down from $98 Buy at Lululemon $ 69 Free Shipping

City Adventurer Backpack 20L Down from $128 Buy at Lululemon $ 79 Free Shipping

Snap Large Tote Bag 28L Down from $78 Buy at Lululemon $ 59 Free Shipping

