Lululemon’s Engineered Warmth Jogger is the Capable and Cozy Hug Your Legs Need This Winter

The year of WFH has led to a predictable surge in athleisure. Clothes that are stretchy, soft, and that can comfortably take you from Zoom meetings to catching Z’s with a workout thrown in (or at least a light stretch) make a lot more sense than the stiff leg tubes we call pants. Joggers, with their cuffed ankles, casual vibes, and forgiving fabrics are the new business casual. Yet, most joggers are made to move, and as such are lightweight and breathable; not ideal qualities with winter upon us. Enter the Engineered Warmth Jogger from Lululemon.

The 100% merino wool interior of these joggers is naturally thermoregulating, providing a high degree of warmth without weight, and the engineered knit outer face is soft and stretchy. I have found myself repeatedly putting on a pair of these joggers with temperatures dipping—it is clear that these are built, but not overbuilt. Designed to be a technically capable, active pant, they will keep you warm on winter runs, cool morning yoga sessions, or trips around the block with the dog. But the best part about these pants is you can put them on in the morning and you don’t have to take them off, well, ever.

The Engineered Warmth Joggers feature a slim tapered fit that is slightly roomier than running tights but much more streamlined than typical joggers. The textured outer knit has a look that whispers pajamas, so these aren’t the pants that will take you from a workout right out to dinner. But since “out to dinner” isn’t really a destination these days, they’ll be suitable for just about everything you can throw at them this winter, and the slim fit truly makes them feel like a hug for your legs (especially comforting in a time of hug-deprivation). It’s hard to envision wearing another pair of pants until spring. And since wool is naturally antimicrobial, I might not have to.

Men's Engineered Warmth Jogger Buy at Lululemon $ 148

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.