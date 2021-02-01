This Is the Best Puffer Jacket I’ve Ever Worn

Huckberry is one of my favorite places to shop. It seems like the site always has outdoor gear I love, designed for being worn in cities too. When I heard rumors of a collab with Lululemon, I started to get really excited. The idea of combining Huckleberry's outdoor know-how with Lululemon’s athleisure ingenuity piqued my interest immediately.. While some collabs can be hit or miss, this seemed like a home run. They sent me the puffer jacket they worked on together and I’m so glad they did because it might just be my favorite jacket of all time.

Huckberry Navigation Down Jacket Buy at Huckberry $ 248 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Huckberry Navigation Down Jacket comes in one color, a beautiful grey sage—neutral enough to be worn with anything, but a little distinct from your typical grey or black puffer. It’s a beautiful color and the details are there, too. The outer layer is soft to the touch — feeling almost like suede instead of the loud, plastic-y feeling other puffers have — while remaining water resistant. The pockets are lined, as well, acting as handwarmers.. There is elastic on the wrists so it doesn’t ride up or fall over your hands, and overall, the jacket is a little snug, but in the best possible way. I’ve taken it out for walks in the howling wind and I remain insulated and warm throughout. It’s made with down that is responsibly sourced and utilizes Lululemon’s Thermo Channel™ construction to create channels that hold the feathers in place and keep them evenly distributed, too.

The one qualm you might have is that there isn’t a hood. But personally, I like it this way. It looks killer with a beanie anyway.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.