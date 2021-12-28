Lululemon's Post-Holiday Sale Is the Motivation I Needed to Get Back to the Gym

Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon's biggest sale of the year is officially live with tons of best-selling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 60 percent off. Lululemon's Cyber event was nothing to sit out on of course, but this end-of-the-year Lululemon sale is even better than last month's deals.

Right now, you can score hundreds of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, and Ashley gram are fans) to brand's iconic Swiftly Tech t-shirt (a style that almost *never* gets marked down). In the men's sale section, you'll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 in coveted tie-dye styles and the classic ABC jogger pants steeply discounted.

The current sale prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 60 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The post-holiday Lululemon sale officially ends on January 4, 2022, but if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don't walk.

Lululemon High Rise Align Pants 25-Inch Down from $118 These ultra-flattering high-rise leggings are a best-seller and fan-favorite style for a reason. Plus, they're marked down in over 20 different patterns and colorways, including camo and a slew of pastels. Buy at Lululemon $ 79 Free Shipping

ABC Jogger Warpstreme Down from $128 The men's ABC jogger pants have been a long-time best-seller for the brand, and they rarely go on sale. Buy at Lululemon $ 89 Free Shipping

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25" Luxtreme Down from $98 Score the leggings that made Lululemon famous while they're on discount. Buy at Lululemon $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Navigation Stretch Down Vest Down from $168 This cozy down vest is perfect for breezy workouts or running errands. Buy at Lululemon $ 99 Free Shipping

lululemon Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt Down from $59 This long-sleeve top pairs perfectly with the Align pants. Buy at Lululemon $ 54 Free Shipping

Lululemon Fitness MIRROR If you're looking for fitness gear, check out the Lululemon MIRROR home gym deal running now through December 29. The interactive fitness tool is marked down a whopping $750 off ($500 off and free shipping). Shop at MIRROR $ Free Shipping

Shop All Lululemon's End of the Year Sale Shop marked down men and women's apparel and fitness accessories. Shop at Lululemon $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.