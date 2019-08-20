Lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much Sale' Is Full of Activewear You’ll Want to Wear All the Time

Lululemon is back again with a treasure trove of deals on activewear you’ll want to wear even when you aren’t active. And while the We Made Too Much section is always on the site, it’s not often that they add a bunch of new styles. But right now, the sale section is chock full of new work-ready styles that you’ll want to take advantage of. We decided to choose five of the best for you to start with.

Throw It On Dress, $99 (originally $118): This lightweight dress is made from sweat-wicking fabric and has UV protection. Wear it to work with a pair of heels or to the beach during the last days of summer.

On the Fly Pant Woven, $79 (originally $118) : Coming in four different colors, these slightly cropped pants are versatile, comfortable, and made to stay cool and wrinkle-free.

Commission Pant Slim, $99 (originally $128) : You can’t beat sweat-wicking trousers that you can wear on your commute and on weekends alike. They’ve also got four-way stretch to keep you comfortable all day.

Outpour Parka, $199 (originally $308) : The rain will continue to fall so be prepared with a lightweight, breathable, and waterproof parka. It’s seam-sealed to keep you dry from neck to wrist.

All Avenues Tote, $59 ( originally $98): This water-resistant tote has pockets for all your things plus a place to keep your water bottle upright. It’s big enough to keep a change of clothes in and has a clasp closure to secure it all in.

Whatever you end up with during the sale, you’ll be getting a deal on gear that will take you from gym to office and beyond. | Shop at Lululemon >

