Gift Yourself Something From Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section

The new year is on the horizon (literally, it’s less than a week away at this point) and if working out or just wearing really comfortable clothes is part of your resolution, have we got the thing for you. Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is full of best-selling items in a variety of sizes and colors at prices you can’t get anywhere else. Some favorites include the On the Fly 7/8 Pant, which is made to be wrinkle-free, no matter if you’re traveling from work to the gym or flying cross-country. Then there’s the It's a Tie Jumpsuit, which features a flattering criss-cross in the front and ties up in the back to define your waist. Or prepare for what winter throws at you with the Wunder Puff Jacket in Flare, a bright orangey-red. It’s water-resistant, wind-resistant, and has 700-fill-power goose down to keep you warm and dry all winter. You’ve made it through gifting season. Now it’s time to gift something for yourself.

