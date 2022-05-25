Lumin’s Men’s Skincare Set is Exactly What You Need to Start Your Anti-Aging Routine

Taking care of your skin is probably the most important thing you can do to keep wrinkles and crow’s feet away, yet basically, every man I know (including me) doesn’t do. Up until very recently, my definition of taking care of my skin was washing my face with soap and water and calling it a day. After talking to just about anyone with a modicum of care for their face, I learned very quickly that washing your face with soap and water does not count as skincare. I think for a lot of men, this is probably something we are slowly coming to realize, particularly as we start getting older.

So, in order to prevent the slow decline of my face and youthful beauty, I tried out the Lumin Skincare Set and I will never go back. Lumin is a skincare brand that focuses on getting men to actually take care of their skin with products tailored for them. The Complete Skincare Gift Set comes with a Charcoal Cleanser, Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm, Exfoliating Rub, Dark Circle Defense, After-Hours Recovery Oil and Anti-Wrinkle Serum.

Lumin Complete Skincare Gift Set Buy at Lumin $ 103

I start my new routine with the Exfoliating Rub, which will literally begin to ball up once it begins to trap dead skin and open up my pores. This happened embarrassingly quick the first few uses but began making a noticeable difference over time. My skin is smoother and legitimately softer to the touch. Following this, I used the Charcoal Cleanser which is arguably the most vital product in the Lumin product line. The Charcoal Cleanser not only works to repair damaged skin cells and clean away grime, but the product also smells and feels amazing to use. With a very light scent and smooth texture, rubbing down my face with this every day is genuinely my favorite part of getting ready to go to sleep.

After my skin has been properly exfoliated and cleansed, I use the Dark Circle Defense under my eyes. I’ll admit that this was a sobering moment for me to both see how effective the product was and to realize that I actually really needed Dark Circle Defense. If you are stressed out at all about the world or work, don’t feel like you get enough sleep or plan on getting any older, the Dark Circle Defense is an absolute necessity. Finally, before I go to sleep, I use the Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm to help keep my skin soft and hydrated without leaving my face feeling greasy.

Both the After-Hours Recovery Oil and the Anti-Wrinkle Serum both come in small rollers that you can use for touch-ups in areas that you think are wrinkled or damaged. This is particularly useful if you have certain problem areas you want to focus on or just love the feeling of the cool metal roller on your face like I do. Each of these serums are perfect to keep on your person and use when problems arise.

The Lumin Skincare Set completely revolutionized my entire skincare routine and has already drastically improved my face. I never really believed in facial skincare products before, but after using Lumin, I doubt I’ll be able to go without them.

