This Is the Best Looking Weighted Blanket I’ve Tried

Sleep has never come easy for me, and by that I mean if tossing and turning could be turned into energy I could power a small village. Due to this as well as just wanting some extra comfort while staring aimlessly at the ceiling I started my search for a weighted blanket.

An important detail here is that I live on a five-floor walk-up, so I wanted to get this particular purchase right the first time. After a few days of quality and material research and a few more days picking out a color, I landed on the Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket and am glad I did.

The science of weighted blankets is pretty straightforward. The dispersed weight applies pressure to your body, stimulating the production of feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin and melatonin to relax your brain. While all weighted blankets do the same thing, they are not created equal. I’ve seen a lot of weighted blankets in my day, but none look half as good as the Luna.

Perhaps this says more about me than it does the blanket but what initially caught my eye about the Luna blanket is its stylish design. It looks less like a weighted blanket and more like a trendy throw or comforter to complement your current bedding. The cut, colors, and pattern selection allow you to keep your nighttime needs a secret, unless you’re like me and tell the whole world about it.

Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Another factor here of equal practicality is that both the blanket and its removable duvet cover are machine washable. It just purely makes sense that you should have a contingency plan if you spill some of your anti-stress tea on your anti-stress blanket. This feature is due to Luna making their blankets with small medical-grade glass beads that won’t melt like the plastic poly pellets in some other blankets. While people with glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, people with glass beads in their weighted blankets can use washing machines.

I am a big believer in anxiety-reducing nighttime compression, and the Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket allows me to reduce my cortisol levels without cramping my style.

