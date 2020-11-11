Scouted Gift Pick: A Soft Sweater They Can Machine Wash

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS:

Lunya Cozy Cotton Silk Waffle Henley: This soft and cozy sweater is the ultimate gift. It’s made from a blend of nylon, cotton, and silk, which keeps it soft, luxurious, and breathable but also machine-washable. It comes in three neutral colors and can easily be worn with a pair of jeans as an outfit, even if it’s meant to be paired with leggings, a glass of wine, and a movie.

WHO TO GIFT IT TO:

Your mom, who needs something better than your soccer team fleece from 8th grade to hang around the house. Your introverted girlfriend. Your sister-in-law that’s working from home for the foreseeable future.

Lunya Cozy Cotton Silk Waffle Henley Buy on Lunya $ 218

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.